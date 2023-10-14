Sophie Turner plans to ruin ex-husband Joe Jonas’ good boy image in new tell-all book?

File Footage

Sophie Turner has recently cleared out the rumours she’s planning to ruin former husband Joe Jonas image in a tell-all book.



Earlier, the sources told RadarOnline.com that after Joe filed divorce paper to end their four-year marriage, Sophie was reportedly helped by Taylor Swift, who briefly dated Joe for three months in 2008.

Sophie and Taylor were seen out and about in the New York City, which is why, a report emerged that the gal pals were plotting against Joe amid divorce issue.

“They are spending lots of time together and have a ton of stories to share about Joe,” the insider told the outlet.

The source mentioned, “It's kind of fun for them to let it rip — and outside of the kids' hearing range, of course.”

“Taylor and Sophie have been comparing notes on what they loathe about Joe,” claimed an insider.

The source further noted, “It's been a relief for Sophie to confide in Taylor, too, knowing Swift understands where she's coming from. Taylor's saga provided Sophie with some dish that will prove very embarrassing to Joe.”

However, another source spilled to RadarOnline.com that there is no truth in it and outrightly rejected the speculations that Game of Thrones star wants to destroy image of ex Joe in her book.