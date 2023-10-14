Nightmare Before Christmas: Henry Selick wants to return to Halloween with prequel?

Henry Selick, the filmmaker of The Nightmare Before Christmas, is revealing his concept for a prospective prequel thirty years after the film's debut.

The director said the first movie is "a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years," in an interview with People magazine that was published online on Friday.

He also acknowledged that he wouldn't be excited about the idea of making a sequel due to the significant amount of work associated with the first movie.

He added, “I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn’t need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody’s come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don’t think there’s any idea that would convince him.”

However, one possibility is still on the table. Selick stated that a prequel may be more his style.

“There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloween Town,” the Coraline director explained.

Chris Sarandon responded "absolutely" to the question of whether any members of the original ensemble will reprise their roles as Jack Skellington in future films.

“To quote Henry, ‘F**k yeah,’ ” he told the outlet. “If there were a sequel, I’d be there in a minute.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently streaming on Disney+.



