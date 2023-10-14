Brad Pitt ‘living’ a whole new life after years-long custody battle with Angelina Jolie

File Footage

Brad Pitt is living a whole new life after his taxing divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie.



A source spilled to In Touch that the Troy star has recently taken a break from Hollywood and has been spending time with his rumoured girlfriend, Ines de Ramon as well as trying to improve his relationship with children.

The source told the outlet, “Brad shuts down production on his Formula 1 movie, Apex, because of the strike in late July and since then, he’s basically disappeared from the public eye.”

“He’s been chilling with his girlfriend, travelling and focusing on other projects,” shared an insider.

The source remarked, “Brad is telling friends that stepping away from the spotlight is the best thing he’s ever done.”

“It’s sometimes been painful, but Brad has grown so much. He’s turned a corner in what he wants and is living a whole new life,” stated an insider.

The source mentioned, “He’s finally putting his well-being and his family first.”

The source noted that Brad felt relieved after his custody agreement with Jolie was settled after years-long gruelling battle.

The outlet reported that Brad has been granted visitation rights to see his three minor children.

“He is on good terms with them. He lost a lot of precious time with them during the custody battle, and he’s determined not to miss any more,” added the source.