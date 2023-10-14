Jungkook 'Seven' breaks Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' record with 900M streams

BTS star Jungkook, who recently released his debut single Seven from his upcoming debut album Golden, achieved another milestone in his music career.



The 26-year-old vocalist’s newly released song surpassed 900 million streams on Spotify, breaking the previous record set by Miley Cyrus’ iconic song Flowers.

As per latest reports, Jungkook’s song crossed 900 million streams in just 92 days.

Moreover, the South Korean singer's hit song featuring Latto is trending on YouTube's global music video category.



Jungkook’s fans across the world gushed over the singer after his debut track smashed all the previous records.



The musician’s another song, 3D featuring Jack Harlow also reached 100 million streams on the digital music application.



Jungkook’s Golden, which is a tribute to singer’s ‘golden moments’ as a solo artist, is scheduled to release on November 3.



Jungkook and other members of the renowned South Korean boy band, BTS, announced that they are taking a break in order to complete their military service last year.



Jungkook, RM, Taehyung and Jimin are working on their solo careers while J-Hope, Jin, and Suga wrap their military training.