Taylor Swift’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes blossoming amid NFL beaus’ games

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have recently built up a “genuine friendship” relation after rooting for NFL Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at the Kansas City game.



A source spilled to US Weekly, Brittany is excited “about the prospect of becoming a member of the pop star's squad”.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor,” revealed an insider during Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The outlet reported that Taylor and Brittany were seen in the stands sharing a hug after an incredible play by their respective partners.

The source said, “They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

“Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great,” shared an insider.

The source explained, “Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better for Brittany and Taylor to have a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Taylor’s friendship with Brittany came after the singer’s friends and Travis' friends said the new couple made a “good match”.

“It's still so new, but they really like each other. They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider told the outlet.