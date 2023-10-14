Taylor Swift spent the night at Travis Kelce’s mansion: Reports

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly had a night together at the NFL stars mansion in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday after supporting him at Chief’s versus Denver Broncos game in the evening earlier.



Early on Friday morning, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the NFL star's $1 million residence had the pop star's security car parked outside.

The outlet claims that the white SUV seen picking up Swift, 33, from the airport is the same vehicle.

Thursday morning, Swift left for Kansas City to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for Thursday Night Football.

The Anti-Hero singer flew in from Los Angeles, where she spent the previous evening at the glitzy premiere of her Eras Tour movie.

Swift reportedly spent only a short time on the West Coast, as she spent the weekend with Kelce in his hometown for a "chill" 34th birthday celebration.

In the midst of her developing romance with the Chiefs tight end, the Grammy winner has been spending a lot of time in Kansas City lately.

Before the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in late September, Swift was first seen in the Midwestern town when she was photographed leaving Kelce's home with his family.