Harry Styles ‘sees a future’ with rumoured beau Taylor Russell

Things are getting serious between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell after it was reported that the pair have been getting very close as of late.

US Weekly reported on Thursday that after a whirlwind summer romance, the former One Direction member has no intentions of slowing down with this new beau.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” a source told the outlet.

To do so, the lovebirds attended a “number of events in London this week,” including a low-key theatre after party as Russell took the final bow for her play The Effect, which Styles has attended numerous times over the summer.

Styles and Russell, both 29, first sparked romance rumours in early June after they were seen leaving London’s White Cube art gallery hand-in-hand.

The Lost in Space actress flamed the speculation all summer long when she attended multiple concerts of her beau.

The source noted that “even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get.”

Though the rumoured couple hasn’t publicly confirmed their relationship status, the source further added that “things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”