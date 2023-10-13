Pak vs Ind: Pakistan ramps up practice efforts ahead of high-voltage game against India

Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler and batter Shaheen Shah Afridi practises bowling at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India on October 12, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

After reaching Ahmedabad, the Pakistani cricket team engaged in their practice sessions with full throttle as they prepare for their highly anticipated match against India on Saturday.

Among the Pakistani team players, Mohammad Rizwan, who was named the "Player of the Match" on Tuesday following a remarkable performance as the team faced Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, was reportedly practising hard for the match this weekend.

Rizwan had scored a century as Pakistan completed the tournament’s highest-ever successful run chase to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets,



According to Indian media, Rizwan spent a whole hour in the nets with a left-arm wrist spinner — like India's Kuldeep Yadav — practising the sweep and reverse sweep shot.



The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter has been practising while keeping in mind his condition, Indian media reported.

Furthermore, Mickey Arthur, the director of Pakistan's men's cricket team, has shared with the players the strategy to be adopted against India, according to Indian media.

Pakistan's team have ramped up their efforts as they spent three hours practising in the evening for the high-voltage match that will be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In preparation for Saturday's match, cricket enthusiasts have thronged to hospitals near the venue of the match clearly showing the degree of excitement.

Quite a few of the hospitals in the western Indian city have seen a sudden influx of patients booked in for check-ups involving a night's stay to coincide with the World Cup group stage clash between the arch-rivals.

Several doctors told local media the rush for check-up "packages" was an ingenious way to find affordable accommodation as hotel costs have soared up to 20-fold ahead of the match.

"We have come across some cases of people coming to watch the India-Pakistan match also taking an appointment for health check-ups and staying in hospitals," Tushar Patel, President of the Ahmedabad Medical Association, Geo News reported.