Lindsay Lohan gains more confidence after becoming a mother: Here’s how

Lindsay Lohan has recently revealed she “loves” being a mother to her three-month-old son Luai.



A source told US Weekly, “She loves being a mom so much and has grown into it so naturally. She’s a very hands-on with her baby.”

Reflecting on her motherhood journey, the source revealed that Mean Girls star has been working with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their baby to balance the parenting responsibilities.

“They are 50-50 with all the duties. That way, it’s not too overwhelming,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned, “Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life.”

“Lohan is also able to focus on her health and career ahead of her new film, Irish Wish, coming out in the new year,” disclosed an insider.

The source also told the outlet that the actress reverted to her pre-baby weight, and she did it by following regular diet and fitness plan.

“Lindsay cooks from scratch and is eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens,” stated an insider.

Source added, “She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”