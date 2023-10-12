Taylor Swift drops major hint in brining Eras Tour to new location

Taylor Swift gave a secret message to her handpicked fans behind the scenes at the premiere of her Eras Tour movie.



The Love Story hitmaker thanked them for their passion, sense of humour, attention to detail, and for bringing the tour to life.

She also hinted that the tour is not over yet and that she is excited to continue performing for her fans in the UK and Europe.

"I don't know if it's weird to say this but you've all been hand-picked to be at this premiere," Swift said before a round of applause. "I'm glad that's not weird for you because I do like to watch you guys."

"But basically this tour and this amazing 'capturing of the memories' that was this tour - it's not past tense we're still doing it," she added dropping hints at the forthcoming tour of the UK and Europe, with Paramore noted as special guests.

"But the capturing of the memories of this tour was so special because of what you brought to it."

"Your passion, your sense of humour, your attention to detail, the amount that you prepared for it, the amount that you cared for it. That is what I hope you get from this - how much you brought this tour to life," the singer-songwriter continued, lauding her loyal fanbase.

"I'm so proud of the band and the dancers and everybody who went on stage and gave 100% no matter what they were going through in their lives, in sickness and in health we did our show."

The Blank Space singer continued, "But the reason we were able to is because of what we knew we were walking out to and dance with and sing with which was you."

The singer concluded her speech by noting: "Thank you for wanting to be here on this really really really unbelievably special night and for doing all the special stuff that you did that made us notice you to invite you to this. We see you we love you I hope you like it!"



