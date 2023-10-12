Blinken travels to Israel to strengthen solidarity amidst Hamas Conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs for Israel to express solidarity after the Hamas attack. AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is en route to Israel, underscoring unwavering American support amid escalating hostilities triggered by Hamas attacks on October 7.

The visit follows an unprecedented assault by Hamas, prompting fierce Israeli retaliation in the Gaza Strip and leaving over 1,000 Palestinians dead.

During the visit, Blinken is expected to confer with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed an uncompromising response to the militants' actions.

"The United States has Israel's back. We have their back today, tomorrow - we will have it every day," Blinken affirmed to reporters before his departure. "We're determined to make sure Israel gets everything it needs to defend itself."



The mission aims to avert a broader regional conflict after an attack and hostage-taking by Palestinian Hamas militants and a retaliatory Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Blinken will also collaborate with US regional allies to secure the release of over 100 individuals held captive by Hamas, including American citizens.

As Blinken departs, Israel is forming an emergency unity government, and President Joe Biden reiterated "unshakeable" US support for Israel in a phone call with Netanyahu.

The US State Department reported "at least 22" American citizens affected by the violence, with several believed to be in Hamas' custody.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed Blinken's intense focus on standing with Israel and working towards the release of all hostages in Gaza.



Efforts to halt the escalation involve diplomatic efforts with multiple nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. The United States is pushing these countries, known to influence Hamas and other anti-Israel factions, to assist in halting the escalation.

President Biden labeled the Hamas attack as "sheer evil" and emphasised continued US support for Israel.

Blinken's official itinerary excludes the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and dialogue between Washington, Israel, and Egypt on establishing safe passage for Gaza civilians is a pressing issue on Blinken's agenda.

US officials emphasise that the fight is against Hamas, not the Palestinian people.



After Israel, Blinken will proceed to Jordan, a nation with close ties to the US and a peace treaty with Israel, showing historical concern over Palestinian territorial developments.

US officials emphasize that the fight is against Hamas, not the Palestinian people, and have welcomed the European Union's decision to reverse a development aid cut for the Palestinians. Israel's move to cut off essential supplies to Gaza has raised concerns, prompting active discussions between the US, Israel, and Egypt to facilitate civilian evacuation.

After Israel, Blinken will proceed to Jordan, a nation with close ties to the US and a peace treaty with Israel, showing historical concern over Palestinian territorial developments.