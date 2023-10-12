Jada Pinkett Smith reveals how her ‘suicidal thoughts completely went away’

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals how Ayahuasca made her ‘suicidal thoughts completely go away’

The Man In Black stars wife opened up and credited ayahuasca for helping her heal her mental state.

“The suicidal thoughts completely went away,” the Girls Trip alum said in an interview with People while talking about her first trip on the psychedelic drug.

“Ayahuasca helped me. It gave me a new, intimate relationship with myself that I had never had before.”

When she hit 40, Pinkett Smith, 52, said she first started having suicidal thoughts.

“I was in so much pain. I couldn’t figure a way out besides death. So I made a plan,” she said.

While she and her husband, Will Smith, appeared to have it all, the actress, who battled alcohol and drug misuse issues, claimed that her mental health concerns left her helpless.

“While I was really living the dream, I hit a huge wall — a massive amount of depression,” she opened up. “I think that I looked at having outside sources to supplement for the voids that I was feeling inside.”

Pinkett Smith began to hear voices in her head urging her that she should commit suicide because she was "not worth anything." She soon started preparing to take her own life.

“I started looking for places, cliffs where I could have an accident, because I didn’t want my kids to think that their mother had committed suicide,” she added.

Pinkett Smith said that she didn't see a way out of the darkness until she overheard Jaden discussing the advantages of ayahuasca with friends.

“When Jaden came to me that day and he’s like, ‘Mom, you got to hear this. My friend’s dad, he had this experience. I need you to come in here and listen.’ I’m like, ‘I’m there. What is it?’” she remembered.

The Nutty Professor star is “so grateful for” how ayahuasca “opened up a whole new world of healing.”