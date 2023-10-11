Reese Witherspoon pens emotional note on Israel-Palestine conflict

Reese Witherspoon expresses her "despair and outrage" amid the ongoing violence taking place in the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The star, 47, took to her Instagram to voice her opinion about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Legally Blonde star wore her heart on her sleeves while talking about the issue as a mother noting, " As a mother, I'm having a hard time finding words to express my despair and outrage at the brutal murder and kidnaping of Jewish people in Israel over the past few days. The ongoing conflict and loss of innocent lives in Israel and Palestine is more than the human spirit can bear."

Speaking of the conflict, the star then extends her prayers to the families who are bearing "unspeakable horror every day" during the war. "As this conflict escalates, I'm praying for the families that are dealing with this unspeakable horror every day. I pray for peace and the end of this darkness. I pray the better parts of our humanity will prevail," the Hot Pursuit star added.

She concluded her solidarity post filled with sadness and despair with a promise to keep the Instagram family updated with the resources for relief and aid.

"As I gather information about trusted resources for relief and aid, I will share more with you all. Please God help us find our way."

Witherspoon is not the only celebrity who talked about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Many including Gigi Hadid, Justin Bieber, and Dwayne Johnson also spoke about the issue.