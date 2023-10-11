Holly Willoughby to return with a 'bang' after surprise This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby's shocking departure from This Morning has surprised the entertainment industry.

It comes after police thwarted an alleged conspiracy to abduct and murder the presenter, with a court hearing hearing that a hitman was scheduled to fly into the UK to carry out the assignment.

Holly announced the news, explaining that she was devastated but that she would be spending time with her family.

Her last appearance on the show was on October 4, two days before the conspiracy to kidnap her became public knowledge when This Morning executives hauled her off the broadcast.

Holly was later given 24-hour protection at her London home, where she lives with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children.

Denise Palmer-Davies of Borne Media, a top public relations specialist, believes Holly will return to screens with a “bang” when the moment is perfect. In an interview with the Mirror, she stated: “It's been an incredibly tough year for Holly and the decision to step down from This Morning is of no real surprise.”

“Holly has spent the past 14 years co-hosting The popular morning show which would have involved long hours away from her family and a packed schedule alongside her other ITV commitments. The best thing for Holly now is to step away from the spotlight, which has continued to shine brightly on her following Phil Schofield's less-than-ideal departure. She needs to spend time with her family and take a break for the rest of the year from further presenting work,” the specialist added.

Denise continued: “Holly has a phenomenal fanbase and personal brand, who will stay loyal to her. Wylde Moon will no doubt continue to thrive and be a focus of Holly's away from the public glare and media circus. Holly will return with a bang once Dancing On Ice returns to our screens in the New Year, she will be refreshed and the public will no doubt embrace her return.”