Former cricketers 'worried' over Shaheen's injury ahead of India clash

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in pain during the T20 World Cup final against England on November 13, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AFP

Veteran cricketers Ramiz Raja and Shoaib Malik are "worried" over the Green Shirts' lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury ahead of the Pakistan-India clash on October 14.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Raja, while commentating during the Men in Green's match against Sri Lanka, said: "Shaheen has an injured finger and is bowling in pain.”

Separately, speaking to a private sports channel former all-rounder Malik stressed upon left-arm pacer's injury, adding that he has been bowling at a reduced pace as compared to his normal bowling pace.

“I think it is a big concern for the Pakistan cricket team since Shaheen’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball, especially against big teams, is a major plus for Pakistan,” he said.

“Shaheen should take the initiative and sit with the physio and trainer and work on why he isn’t able to bowl at his average speed. I know he is coming back from an injury but it is concerning to see that he isn’t able to bowl at 140kph bearing in mind the fact that even the first ball of his spell used to be around 145kph. The pace he generated before the injury has reduced considerably."

“There are important matches coming up for Pakistan like Australia, India and South Africa so the think tank must sit with him [Shaheen] and find a solution for this problem,” he added.

The comments come after the left-armer conceded 66 runs in nine overs while taking one wicket against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. In the first match of the event against the Netherlands, he bagged figures of 1-37 in seven overs.

It must be noted that Pakistan carried on to their impeccable form and registered a historic win against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023.