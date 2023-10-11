Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing missiles towards Israel from Lebanon

Lebanese Hezbollah fighters demonstrate military maneuvers during a press tour in the southern Lebanese village of Aaramta, on May 21, 2023, ahead of the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon. — AFP/File

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said Wednesday that it fired missiles at Israel, provoking retaliatory fire from Israel after three of its members were murdered earlier this week as a result of escalating border tensions.

The exchange of fire came as Israel massed troops and heavy armour around Gaza in its retaliatory campaign against Hamas in a conflict that has left hundreds dead on both sides.

Hezbollah "targeted a Zionist (Israeli) position... facing Dhayra village, with guided missiles," in a "firm response to Zionist attacks... which led to the martyrdom of a number of brothers," the group said in a statement.

The group warned of a "decisive" response to Israeli attacks "targeting our country and the security of our people, especially when these attacks lead to the deaths of martyrs".

The Israeli military said that "in response to the anti-tank missiles that were launched at... soldiers a short while ago, the IDF (army) is currently striking in Lebanese territory".

Lebanon´s National News Agency said two civilians had sustained "light injuries" in the border village of Dhayra.

The NNA said Israeli fire on several locations along the border had been "countered by resistance (Hezbollah) machine guns".

On Monday, Hezbollah said three of its members had been killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon.

Both Israel and its closest ally the United States have warned Hezbollah against opening a second front as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli army is "prepared for any scenario", spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.

"Hezbollah is observing what Israel is doing in Gaza, it sees the volume of the destruction. Hezbollah sees this and understands," he said.

In Israel, the death toll from Hamas´s shock cross-border assault rose to 1,200, the great majority of them civilians, while Gaza officials reported 1,055 people killed as Israel pounded the territory with air strikes.

In 2006, Hezbollah and Israel fought a devastating 34-day war that left more than 1,200 people dead in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 160 in Israel, mostly soldiers.