Pak vs Ind: Indian stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to attend musical ceremony

Indian stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth at an event in this file photo. — ANI

The biggest match of the World Cup 2023 between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will also include a musical function attended by top Indian film stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth.



According to Indian media reports, the musical ceremony will be held before the match on October 14 where high-profile Bollywood celebrities are expected to be present at the Narendra Modi stadium — the world’s largest cricket ground.

Anil Patel, secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), said the golden ticket-holders will be there to watch the game.

The Indian cricket board handed out premium passes to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan before the start of the tournament. Arjit Singh will also perform there.

A lot of VIPs will be expected to be coming for the India vs Pakistan game, IndiaToday reported.

The Bollywood stars event will start at 12:40pm (IST) on the day and will end by 1:10pm. Kids will be acting as mascots for the game and will escort teams to the ground.

The report further said that 20-25 Pakistani journalists will also be coming for the match.

Patel added said that they had also received the approvals, and arranged everything for them.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf is also expected to travel to India in a couple of days, sources within the board shared.

He has already been granted an Indian visa for the match, they said.