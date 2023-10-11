VIDEO: Babar Azam leaves Hyderabad ground staff happy with 'fabulous' gesture

Pakistan captain Babar Azam poses with the ground staff at Hyderabad handing them over his shirt as a souvenir. — Instagram/@icc

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has yet again won the hearts of his fans, admirers and netizens with a heart-warming gesture during the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 in India.

This act by the cricketer, who is not only famous for his extraordinary batting skills and sportsmanship but also for his remarkable kindness, has established his position as one of the friendliest sportsmen reigning the game not only in Pakistan but across the border.

Babar's fan base transcends borders with fans and cricket enthusiasts also adoring him for his warm-hearted nature, and this recent act of kindness has once again earned him immense praise with netizens endorsing him as the "king", a title given to the world's top ODI batter by his fans.

Pakistani captain gifted his jersey to the ground staff at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.



"A fabulous gesture from Babar Azam to the Hyderabad ground staff," the International Cricket Council shared in a video on Instagram.

The cricketer received a lot of admiration and applause for the sweet gesture, as netizens termed it "heart-warming".



An Instagram user named Fatima, in comments under the ICC's post, wrote: "This was heart-warming gesture from Babar."

An Instagrammer named Faran from Pakistan stated: "Great gesture skipper and thank you Hyderabad."

Some lauded the spirit of cricket which transcends borders.

Krishna Thakur, an Indian Instagram user, wrote: "We always say Babar's heart is good. Haters are other people."

— Screengrabs of comments by Instagram users



