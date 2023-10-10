'A class act': Fans, experts praise Rizwan's gritty match winning ton

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP

Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan cricket team's top-order batsman, has left cricket fans and experts in awe who have heaped praise on the wicket-keeper batsman for his "gritty" innings despite struggling from craps led the Green Shirts to a historic win against Sri Lanka during the Men in Green's second outing of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The right-handed batsman — anchoring the innings with a match-winning 176-run partnership with Abdullah Shafique — scored an unbeaten 131 runs of 121 balls leading Green Shirts to the highest run-chase in World Cup history.

Rizwan's fighting knock has garnered recognition from fans and experts alike who took to social media to praise the top-order batsman for his remarkable knock.



