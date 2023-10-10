Martin Scorsese shares his two cents on Barbie and Oppenheimer: ‘perfect storm’

File Footage

Martin Scorsese has recently shared his thoughts on Barbie and Oppenheimer, calling their combination “special”.



“I do think that the combination of Oppenheimer and Barbie was something special. It seemed to be, I hate that word, but the perfect storm,” said Martin in a new interview with The Hindustan Times.

The Killers of the Flower Moon director stated, “It came about at the right time. And the most important thing is that people went to watch these in a theatre.”

“And I think that’s wonderful,” remarked Martin.

Martin noted that both movies were box office blockbuster at the cinemas after its release.

However, the director revealed he likes the work of Christopher Nolan who directed Oppenheimer while the leading lady of Barbie Margot Robbie he worked with her in The Wolf of Wall Street.

Speaking of Barbie and Oppenheimer, Martin mentioned, “The way it fit perfectly – a film with such entertainment value, purely with the bright colours – and a film with such severity and strength, and pretty much about the danger of the end to our civilisation – you couldn’t have more opposite films to work together.”

“It does offer some hope for a different cinema to emerge, different from what’s been happening in the last 20 years, aside from the great work being done in independent cinema,” he added.