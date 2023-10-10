Margot Robbie brother throws shade at actress amid 'strained' relationship

Margot Robbie’s brother appeared to hint at their hostile relationship in a latest Instagram update.

Hollywood stuntman Lachlan "Lockie" Robbie took to social media to reveal that he “finally” watched the actress’s billion-dollar blockbuster film, Barbie, months after it was released.

"Finally seeing what the hype is all about... such a good brother,” he wrote, punctuating it with a crying laughing emoji alongside a still of the film on the TV.

The cutting remark follows after it was reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress is “drifting away” from Lockie, eldest sister Anya, and her younger brother Cameron, amid career success.

“Something is amiss there, they used to be so close and now he hardly speaks of Margot,” an insider expressed to New Idea Magazine. “He knows how busy she has become, but it feels like she's left him behind.”

The source also questioned why Margot hasn’t worked with Cameron, an aspiring actor, to help boost his career in the industry.

The Suicide Squad actress last reunited with her siblings at the premiere of her film Babylon, where she was interviewed by Cameron on the red carpet.