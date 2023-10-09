Taylor Swift lets Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game vs. Minnesota Vikings pass

Taylor Swift was not there for Travis Kelce at his latest NFL game.



The "Ready For It?" singer's absence from Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings game at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, amid her developing romance with the football tight end, disappointed fans.

“When RedZone breaks in with a special announcement like there’s a catastrophic injury or situation in Minnesota, and they announce that Taylor Swift is not in attendance. SMH,” one sports fan wrote via Twitter.

“If you were tuning in to the Chiefs-Vikings game to see Taylor Swift, you’ll just have to picture her in your wildest dreams,” a tweet from The Athletic read.

“She is not in attendance in Minnesota to watch Travis Kelce.”

Some fans expressed how they were watching football only for Taylor Swift.

Fans said things like, “No Taylor? What’s the point,” “I need a journalist in Minnesota to see how many people only went to the Vikings vs Chiefs game hoping to see Taylor Swift” and “Is the Love Story over?”

Swift's plans appears to be completely open, so it's unknown why she skipped this weekend's game. She appears to be taking a break before starting her Eras Tour again the following month.

On September 24, at the Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game this year.