Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin bring THESE family members to red carpet

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin brought all their seven kids to the 31st Annual Hamptons International Film Festival on Thursday.



The couple seemed to handle everyone to gather for photographs.

In the family’s event pictures, Hilaria, 39, can be seen kneeling to hold their youngest kid, Ilaria, 1, while Alec, 65, handled the rest of their kids, Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo,7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, and María Lucía, 2.

This is not the first time the family has posed for a picture together.

The Its Complicated actor shared the picture of the whole brood last month on Instagram, during an outing in Greenwich Village.

“Gangs of New York…” the actor wrote in the caption, showing him and Hilaria beaming with their kids.

Alec is also a father to daughter Ireland, 27, who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger, being married to her from 1993 to 2002, while he married Hilaria in June 2012.



The couple recently celebrated their 11th anniversary.

“Happy 11th anniversary, Jack,” the yoga instructor captioned a picture that she shared on Instagram.

“Pre kids I would visit you on 30 rock and prank you with that hidden cupboard behind. You had no pants…then we had 7 kids. well here is to 11 more…years…maybe kids too…definitely cats,” she joked.