Kanye West and son Saint enjoy at Milan Soccer match amid wedding with Bianca Censori

Kanye West took his eldest son, Saint, on an exciting soccer adventure in Italy. The doting dad of four was all smiles as he and Saint watched the thrilling match between two Italian teams from the comfort of a luxurious box.
Kanye, who recently confirmed his legal marriage to Bianca Censori, sported his signature style, donning a sleek black t-shirt, black pants, and a matching black jacket.
With the hood pulled up over his head, he looked effortlessly cool.
Young Saint, at the tender age of seven, rocked a stylish blue and white New York Yankees top, showing his keen interest in the on-field action. S
tanding proudly by his father, who is 46 years old, the duo shared a special father-son bonding moment.
Their joy was palpable as they soaked in the excitement of the game on a sunny Saturday, demonstrating that family moments like these are the real treasures for Kanye West and his son Saint.
