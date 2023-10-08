A file picture of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud (L); A Palestinian boy reacts next to a burning Israeli vehicle that freedom fighters brought to Gaza after they infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. — AFP

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell to address the escalation in Israel and Palestine.

Additionally, Prince Faisal held telephone conversations with counterparts in Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan to address the evolving situation.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that the death toll from Saturday's significant attack by Hamas on Israel has reached over 700, with over 2,200 individuals injured. Palestinian gunmen reportedly took dozens of hostages, including military personnel.

In contrast, the Palestinian authority's health ministry reported that at least 370 Palestinians have lost their lives, including 20 children, with nearly 2,000 wounded due to Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since Saturday.

Prince Faisal expressed Saudi Arabia's unwavering stance against the targeting of unarmed Palestinians. His conversation with Borrell focused on the unprecedented developments in Gaza and its surrounding areas, with both leaders stressing the paramount importance of de-escalation in the region.

Furthermore, Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to upholding international humanitarian law and emphasised the need for all parties involved to respect it. He specifically called upon the European Union to intensify its efforts in de-escalating the situation and preventing further acts of violence.

The recent conflict has witnessed a significant escalation, with Hamas launching a major attack on Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides. Israel's response to airstrikes in Gaza has led to multiple casualties and widespread destruction. This event is notable for the breach of Israeli territory by Hamas gunmen, reminiscent of conflicts in the past.