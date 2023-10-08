Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham join Harper Beckham for heartwarming dinner date

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, joined Harper Beckham for dinner on Saturday night.

The loved-up family members headed to the renowned Nobu restaurant located on Park Lane in London.

Brooklyn, aged 24, opted for a casual look, sporting blue jeans paired with a beige bomber jacket and black Converse sneakers.

His wife, Nicola, aged 28, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, wore a longline leather coat, knee-high boots, stone shorts, and a black top.

Nicola was observed hand in hand with 12-year-old Harper as they strolled to the celebrity-favorite destination, while Brooklyn affectionately had his arm around his younger sister.

Harper was dressed in boyfriend-style jeans and a comfy blue jumper.

Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in April 2022 in Florida.

The outing came shortly after the launch of the brand-new documentary 'Beckham' which premiered on Wednesday via Netflix.