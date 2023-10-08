 Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham join Harper Beckham for heartwarming dinner date 

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, joined Harper Beckham for dinner on Saturday night.
The loved-up family members headed to the renowned Nobu restaurant located on Park Lane in London.
Brooklyn, aged 24, opted for a casual look, sporting blue jeans paired with a beige bomber jacket and black Converse sneakers.
His wife, Nicola, aged 28, renowned for her impeccable fashion sense, wore a longline leather coat, knee-high boots, stone shorts, and a black top.
Nicola was observed hand in hand with 12-year-old Harper as they strolled to the celebrity-favorite destination, while Brooklyn affectionately had his arm around his younger sister.
Harper was dressed in boyfriend-style jeans and a comfy blue jumper.
Brooklyn and Nicola started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in April 2022 in Florida.
The outing came shortly after the launch of the brand-new documentary 'Beckham' which premiered on Wednesday via Netflix.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been compared to Prince Andrew
Ben Affleck is currently married to Jennifer Lopez as he co-parents his three children with ex Jennifer Garner
Phillip Schofield reached out to Holly Willoughby in the wake of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her
‘Exorcist: The Believer’ aims for $28M domestic opening, $47.1M globally
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper raised eyebrows after they stepped out in NYC together
The duo presented the breakfast show together for 14 years