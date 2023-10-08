Meghan Markle rejected major chance to save her acting career

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth reportedly went above and beyond for her granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle in order to ensure that she was comfortable in her new role as a royal family member.

According to Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, while speaking to Daily Mirror US, the monarch was so impressed by Meghan’s background as a successful actress in the hit legal drama Suits that she offered to let her continue her career whilst being a royal.

"The Queen was very gracious and very kind to Meghan. She even said to Meghan, 'You can continue acting if you like, continue your career.'"

However, Meghan had turned down the offer as apparent in her and Prince Harry’s engagement interview where she said that she wanted to focus on her new life as a royal alongside Prince Harry.

"I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change."

Meghan continued: "It’s a new chapter. And also keep in mind I [have] been working on my show for seven years, so we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series.

"For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, 'You know what, I have I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to, as [Harry] said, 'work as a team with him'."