‘Exorcist The Believer’ eyes modest box office opening

The latest installment in the Exorcist franchise, The Believer, is poised for a modest box office opening this weekend, with projections of $28 million domestically and $47.1 million globally.



The film was released on October 6, 2023, exactly 50 years after the original Exorcist was released.

The Believer is the first installment in a new trilogy of Exorcist films from Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who also helmed the recent Halloween sequels. The Believer stars Leslie Odom Jr. as a priest who investigates a series of demonic possessions, including one that afflicts the daughter of his colleague (Ellen Burstyn).

The Exorcist franchise is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, with the original 1973 film grossing over $441 million worldwide (adjusted for inflation).

The film is considered to be one of the most terrifying films ever made, and it remains a cult classic among horror fans.

The success of The Believer at the box office could pave the way for future Exorcist films. Blumhouse Productions has already announced that two sequels to The Believer are in development.

In addition to its box office potential, The Believer has also been praised by critics for its scares and its performances.

Leslie Odom Jr. has been singled out for his performance as the lead priest, and Ellen Burstyn has also been praised for her reprisal of her role from the original film.

Nevertheless The Believer looks to be a solid addition to the Exorcist franchise and a must-see for horror fans.