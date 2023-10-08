Lizzo's childhood dream comes true as she performs with Incubus: Watch

File Footage

Lizzo seemed to be on cloud nine as she shared a stage with her childhood favourite rock band, Incubus.



The 35-year-old rapper took to her Instagram to share a video of her flute performance with the famous band at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Truth Hurts vocalist recalled a fan moment from 20 years ago when she saw the famous rock band performing at Woodlands Pavilion.



She wrote, "Those who know me… KNOW. This is BEYOND a dream and FULL CIRCLE. I saw Incubus perform 20 years ago at Woodlands Pavilion for morning view (I’ve been a fan since S.C.I.E.N.C.E)."



The Good as Hell singer expressed her heartfelt gratitude as she showcased her fluting skills on stage with the members of '90s band.



"And now to be at Hollywood Bowl performing Aqueous Transmission with Sasha Be Fluting — I WAS A PUDDLE ON THE FLOOR— thank you INCUBUS for everything but also for inviting me on stage and making my childhood dreams come true," she concluded her caption.



Last month, Lizzo received a Humanitarian Award at the Black Music Action Coalition gala in Los Angeles in the midst of an ongoing lawsuit filed by her former employees.



Earlier, in August, the musician was accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by her former employees.

