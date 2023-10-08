Nicola Peltz celebrates mother-in-law Victoria Beckham 'beautiful' PFW gig

Nicola Peltz admires mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in latest post

Nicola Peltz congratulated her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham following the massive success of her Paris Fashion Week show.



Taking to Instagram, the wife of Brooklyn Beckham dropped an adorable throwback photo with Harper, the youngest member of the Beckham family, expressing her admiration for the distinguished fashion designer.

"Such a beautiful show with my baby sis, congratulations," Peltz wrote as she tagged the former Spice Girl in the caption.



David Beckham and his family became talk of the town as the documentary based on the star footballer’s life changing journey released on Netflix.



Following the success of the docuseries named Beckham, several media outlets reported that Netflix is now considering to showcase Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship behind the limelight.



A source told The Mirror, "Brooklyn and Nicola feel passionately about showcasing their real relationship behind the headlines."



An insider further revealed that the wider family will not be be involved in the potential series.

"Their aim is to profile them as their own brand, like a millennial Posh and Becks. They are exploring options and Netflix bosses have already expressed interest," the source added.