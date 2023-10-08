South Korea men's football team takes gold at Asian Games

South Korea´s Lee Kang-in (R #18) fights for the ball with Japan´s Hayato Okuda (L #2) in the men´s football gold medal match between South Korea and Japan during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China´s eastern Zhejiang province on October 7, 2023. — AFP

South Korea's men's football team won its third gold medal in a row at the Asian Games maintaining its winning streak, defeating Japan 2-1. The young Taeguk Warriors won all seven matches in Hangzhou, and the celebrations at the final whistle were heartfelt.

Additionally, along with their gold medal, the team celebrated something more, as the Korean government grants all male athletes who win gold at the Asian Games exemption from the 18 to 21 months of military service that they must start by the age of 28.

This historic win for the South Korean football team means Lee Kang In, a 22-year-old midfielder who signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has the opportunity to continue his European career without a military service return.

He follows the footsteps of Son Heung Min and Kim Min Jae, who won gold in 2018 and are now playing at Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich respectively.

Lee's future at top European football is bright, and he has a decade or more to look forward to, ensuring the next generation of stars in the country can pursue their dreams, The Korea Times reported.

Coach Hwang said the exemption was "very different from playing football" and has high hopes for Lee's future, AFP reported.

"As long as the player has the Taeguk Warriors emblem on his shirt, he has the right and responsibility to play for Korea and play for its glory," he said. "I am expecting his future success."

Japan took the lead when Uchino slotted in his early strike after Kein Sato had outsprinted the defence to find Masato Shigemi, who fed Uchino to score.

South Korea’s Cho and Jung Ho Yeon both tried their luck before Jeong levelled the scores in the 27th minute, rising above Manato Yoshida to nod in a cross from Hwang Jae Won.

Fullback Hwang was also involved in the winner, cutting through the Japanese defence to lay possession off to Jeong whose touch allowed Cho to put his side ahead.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan won the bronze medal earlier in the day, with Khusain Norchaev scoring twice as the Central Asians handed Hong Kong a 4-0 defeat.