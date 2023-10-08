Kanye West displays wedding ring during Starbucks outing in Milan: SEE

Kanye West once again made a public statement about his marital status by proudly showing off his gold wedding band while enjoying a coffee outing with his wife Bianca Censori in Italy.

This display of commitment comes shortly after DailyMail exclusively revealed that the couple, previously believed to be in a 'spiritual marriage,' were, in fact, legally married.



The pair officially tied the knot merely a month after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian, under the guise of a 'confidential marriage' license. Intriguingly, their wedding was not recorded in the public record.

Kanye West's wedding ring shines bright with Bianca Censori.

Kanye made his way into the Milan coffee shop donning a layered look, featuring a short-sleeved black T-shirt over a long-sleeved shirt.

What caught the attention of onlookers was the prominent gold band adorning his ring finger, leaving no room for doubt about his commitment.



