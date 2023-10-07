Josh Duhamel claims Hollywood responsible for Fergie divorce: Here’s why

Josh Duhamel thinks Hollywood responsible for Fergie divorce: Here’s why

Josh Duhamel has recently spilled the reason behind his Fergie divorce on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.



The actor revealed he never felt comfortable in the limelight and blamed Hollywood for his painful split.

“I don't think I ever really got comfortable with all of it. It was just a lot. I missed the simplicity of who I really am,” said Josh.

The Shotgun Wedding star explained, “I'm just not a guy who is comfortable doing red carpets, doing all the Hollywood stuff.”

“I don't hate it, I'm better at it now than I was, but it just took me a long time to really feel like I belong, like I fit in,” remarked the Transformers actor.

Josh stated, “You know Hollywood and L.A., that whole lifestyle can suck the soul out of you if you're not careful.”

While discussing about their 10-year marriage, the Safe Haven actor mentioned, “We had a great time, but I think we kind of just outgrew each other and had very different interests.”

“The older I got, the more I wanted to come back here … [but] this is not for her. But I’ve got no hard feelings for it. I truly don’t,” continued the 50-year-old.

Josh pointed out that he “made peace with that part of my life”.

“Fergie and I have a great relationship, we’re both raising that boy together,” added the actor.