Jessica Lange explains why she’s thinking about retirement from Hollywood

Oscar winner Jessica Lange has recently hinted at retirement from Hollywood as she believes that the industry focuses more on corporate profits and not on creativity.



In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Emmy winning actress revealed, “The emphasis becomes not on the art or the artist or the storytelling. It becomes about satisfying your stockholders.”

“It diminishes the artist and the art of film-making,” remarked the 74-year-old.

Lange pointed out, “It's become increasingly rare to find wonderful films by really great filmmakers with solid stories and great characters, and as a result, I have no desire to see 90 percent of what's currently in theatres.”

The King Kong actress revealed she’s not “interested in Marvel and DC movies", adding, “I think that they've sacrificed this art that we've been involved in… for the sake of profit.”

Lange also expressed her grievance on “frantic editing”, explaining, “I don't know if it's because the filmmakers think that they can't hold the attention of the audience anymore," she said. "That kind of film-making drives me crazy.”

Meanwhile, the Blue Sky actress is sure that no one would miss her after her retirement.

“I'm sure they won't miss me at all,” she concluded.