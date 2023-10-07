Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's intimate hug hurts Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been jealous over her husband Ben Affleck's connection with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to a new report.

Garner and Affleck, who are still good friends and co-parent their kids, recently shared an intimate hug that made the Latin superstar a bit envious over the Argo actor's connection with mother of his children even though she's aware of the fact about the former couple's relationship.

"The jealousy J.Lo feels over their deep connection is intense", a source close to Lopez has claimed.



"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen, their bond is stronger today than when they were married and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," the insiders told OK!.



The On The Floor singer believes that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's connection is 'stronger' today than when it was when they were married. Lopez, according to insiders, made her feelings known to Garner right away. J. Lo and Jen exchanged texts about it , and things reportedly got heated.

"Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them," the insider said of their once close dynamic.

Sharing their knowledge about the actress and singer Lopez the insider went on claiming that "J.Lo rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened, and Ben has been on the receiving end of her wrath."

"J.Lo has demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead," the insider stated, adding that Jennifer Lopez allegedly "screamed" at Ben Affleck, saying, "'She's your ex-wife for a reason!'"

