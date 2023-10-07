Taylor has ‘no problem’ being involved in Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas drama

Taylor Swift has left no doubts in anyone’s minds about her support for Sophie Turner amid her legal battle with estranged husband Joe Jonas.



While many of the Turner and Jonas’ friends are on the fence about taking side, the 12-time Grammy-winning musician, has staunchly declared herself in Team Sophie.

“Taylor has no problem getting involved in Joe and Sophie’s drama,” an insider told Life & Style Magazine. “All of Sophie’s Game of Thrones co-stars, whom she’s still close with, have been really supportive, too.”

The actress, 27, has been spotted in multiple outings with the Karma singer, 33, the DNCE frontman, 34, filed for divorce last month.

Nearly two weeks after divorce filings, things took a messy turn when Turner filed a lawsuit requesting that the pair’s two daughters return to the U.K., claiming that Jonas wrongfully detained in New York City and withheld their passports.



The former couple shares two daughters Willa, 3, or Delphine, 14 months. The matter cooled after the exes signed a temporary consent agreement agreeing not to take their children outside of the New York City area for the time being.



Previously, sources revealed to Page Six that Swift has loaned a stunning apartment in her own downtown New York City neighbourhood for Turner and her daughters to live in.

The two women were photographed walking arm in arm during a night out in New York City in late September, followed by a dinner two days later. They also attended the football game together on Sunday, October 1, where they cheered on Swift’s rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce.



Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that “Sophie is free to stay at Taylor’s investment property in NY until the custody case with Joe has been finalise.”