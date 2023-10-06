Dwayne Johnson serves father's goals, gushing over daughter's passion

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes pride while talking about his daughter's new passion.

The Fast & Furious star, 51, remarked on his daughter Jasmine's commitment to horseback riding as he posed with Jasmine, 7 1/2, and the newest piece of equestrian equipment on Thursday.

"Her first tack trunk As many of you know, it’s a big and cool deal for young riders," he wrote in his Instagram caption. "Super proud of her discipline, commitment and focus#TrueBlueFarms."

Jasmine beams broadly and looks as though she has already begun adorning her trunk, which has a cute horse drawing pasted inside.

The actor was seen grinning ear to ear while filming Jasmine accepting a ribbon at a West Palms Events equestrian competition during the summer.

Johnson's son watched in awe as his daughter sat atop her horse, holding her prize and her hair pulled up in pink ribbons.

Jasmine, 2, and Tiana, 5, are shared by the Black Adam actor and his wife Lauren Hashian. Additionally, he and his ex-wife Dany Garcia are the parents of their 22-year-old daughter Simone.

Earlier in 2021, Johnson discussed fathering children with People magazine, saying that having a daughter had helped him become "more tender and gentle." He continued by saying that he and his wife are bringing up the two younger children in "an environment and a culture where there are no limits to life."