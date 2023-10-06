October heat records of seven decades shattered in Canada

A pigeon cools off in a dog bowl in the Distillery District in Toronto amid record temperatures on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The Canadian Press

Eastern Canada has witnessed a blistering heatwave this October, setting new temperature records and raising concerns among experts about the impact of climate change on the region's weather patterns. Toronto broke the 72-year record of soaring temperatures in October.



Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Begin expressed astonishment at the unseasonably high temperatures, with readings hovering around 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

"It's unheard of for a day in October," Begin remarked.

"It's normal to have occasional warm spells, but extreme heat like this is very unusual."

The recent heatwave led to the breaking of heat records for the past three days in Quebec and neighbouring provinces. Montreal saw temperatures reach 29.3 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record set in 2005. As a result, residents and tourists alike found themselves enjoying an unexpected extension of summer in Canada.

While some welcomed the warm weather, others, like 78-year-old French tourist Andre Martin, expressed concern about the implications of such heatwaves.

Meteorologists predict a return to more typical seasonal temperatures over the weekend, with snow expected in northern regions. However, Begin warned that extreme weather events, including heatwaves, are likely to become more frequent and intense due to climate change.

This trend is not isolated to Canada, as global temperatures continue to rise. A report from the Copernicus Climate Change Service revealed that global average temperatures from January to September were 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than the 1850-1900 baseline, nearing the 1.5-degree warming goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Furthermore, the El Niño phenomenon is expected to make 2023 the hottest year on record, with its most severe effects anticipated at the end of the year and into the next.

In Toronto, records were also shattered, with unofficial readings of 27.5 degrees Celsius, marking the second consecutive day of record-breaking heat. The last time temperatures reached this level in the city on October 4 was 72 years ago.

While the warm weather has been enjoyable for many, it is expected to give way to cooler temperatures just in time for Thanksgiving weekend.