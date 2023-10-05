NO SURPRISE: Melania Trump says Donald Trump looks 'terrible' while delivering TV speeches

Melania Trump and Donald Trump during a political rally. — Social media @lapresse

Donald Trump, while addressing a recent campaign rally mentioned that Melania Trump thinks that he looks "terrible" in his television speeches, calling it a very honest feedback he got from his wife.

Trump attended a rally in Iowa and spoke to viewers about the harsh lights that are used on these types of events. “You look like crap on television,” he said.

“When I go home to watch it with our great First Lady, ‘How did I look?’ I asked. She said, ‘You didn’t look good. Too much light.’ These lights are terrible,” he concluded, making onlookers laugh.

Melania and Trump’s prenup negotiations

Melania and Trump's prenuptial agreement was said to be under review last month, Hola reported.

According to a source who talked to Page Six, Trump and Melania were renegotiating their prenup after his second presidential bid and the legal troubles he's faced in recent months, which have reportedly reduced his wealth.

“This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement,” said the source.

“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.”

Despite the fact that Trump was still well-off, according to a different source, his recent legal troubles had forced him to make some adjustments.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” they said. “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”