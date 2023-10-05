Madonna teases Pop of Catholic Church with printed hoodie

Madonna added to her wish to meet the Pop of the Catholic Church with a fashion-tease joke.



The Queen of Pop shared a picture of her wearing her black hoodie printed with an image of the Catholic leader donning a Madonna-branded robe on Instagram on Tuesday.

She added two pictures with the hoodie in a carousel, along with screenshots of her fans' comments about her recent Celebration tour, which was postponed before after she was rushed to the hospital for an infection.

The singer also added pictures of her dressed in a corset dress with net sleeves, captioning the post, "Now Loading………….(black heart emoji) #madonnacelebrationtour."

There was also two flaming wings on each side of the image of the Pope on the Hoodie custom designed by Seks, which is also a go-to for fashion diva Julia Fox.

The outfit choice adds to the singers request to meet with the religious leader in 2022, which was never catered.



“Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear! Its [sic] been a few decades since my last confession,” the pop legend tweeted at that time. “Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters ? I’ve been ex communicated [sic] 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Sincerely Madonna.”

The Like a Virgin singer has always had a complicated relationship with Catholicism over the years.