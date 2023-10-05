These phases can help you master art of communication and build instant rapport with anyone

We've all been there—engaging in a conversation that suddenly takes an unexpected turn, leaving us at a loss for words or accidentally causing offense.

It's a common human experience.

But, what if I told you that there are nine simple phrases that can not only turn your conversations around but also instantly enhance your communication skills and build rapport with anyone you meet?

I am referring to nine phrases suggested by John Bowe, a seasoned speech trainer, an award-winning journalist. He is the author of "I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection."

Bowe says that these phrases can be your secret weapons for effective communication and instant rapport-building.

Phrase 1: "What I'm hearing you say is ..."

Imagine this phrase as a bridge between minds.

It's about making sure that the other person knows they've been heard and understood. Use it to summarise their points and confirm your active listening.

It's like putting up a sign that says, "Your words matter, and I'm listening."

Phrase 2: "You may be right."

We live in a world brimming with different perspectives, and this phrase is your passport to this diverse landscape.

It's about acknowledging someone else's viewpoint, even if you don't necessarily agree. It's a powerful way to validate their thoughts and keep the conversation open.

It's like saying, "Hey, I respect your thoughts."

Phrase 3: "You were right, I was wrong."

Now, this phrase takes a big heart to say. It's about embracing your mistakes and giving credit where it's due. It works wonders in resolving conflicts and building trust. It's a powerful tool for building bridges and fostering respect.

Phrase 4: "Thank you for doing this ..."

Gratitude is a universal language that everyone understands.

This phrase is like a warm hug, a simple way to acknowledge someone's effort and appreciate them. Whether it's a small favor or a significant contribution, expressing thanks is essential.

It's like saying, "You make a difference, and I see that."

Phrase 5: "I'll leave you to it."

Trust, respect, and a dash of freedom – that's what this phrase offers.

It's about recognising that people have their way of doing things, and you trust them to handle it. Use this phrase when you see someone working diligently and don't want to disrupt their flow.

It's like saying, "You've got this."

Phrase 6: "Can you help me with something?"

We all love feeling useful, don't we?

This phrase invites collaboration and creates a sense of camaraderie. Instead of issuing commands, try asking for assistance.

It's like saying, "Your expertise matters, and I appreciate you."

Phrase 7: "Your [hair/shirt/tie, etc.] looks so nice today!"

Who doesn't love a little appreciation?

This phrase is like sprinkling some confetti on someone's day. Complimenting someone's appearance can boost their confidence and brighten their mood.

It's like saying, "You're looking good today, and I want to brighten your moment."

Phrase 8: "That's interesting."

Every person has a story, a perspective, and something to share.

This phrase is a nod to their uniqueness. Use it when someone shares an idea or thought that catches your attention.

It's like saying, "Your thoughts matter, and I'm intrigued."

Phrase 9: Say nothing at all.

Silence is an art.

Sometimes, not responding to negativity is the strongest response. When faced with rude or ignorant comments, take a deep breath and let those words bounce off like rubber.

It's like saying, "I choose peace over conflict."

Remember, these phrases are more than just words; they are tools to master the art of communication.

So, the next time you're in a conversation, give these phrases a shot. You'll be amazed at how they can help you build instant rapport and elevate your etiquette skills.

Happy chatting!