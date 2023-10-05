Leicester City regain championship top spot with dominating 3-0 win over Preston. Leicester City

Leicester City climbed back to the top of the Championship table following a convincing 3-0 triumph over Preston North End.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's two goals and a single strike from Kelechi Iheanacho secured a vital victory for the Foxes, their fifth consecutive league win this season.



Leicester's impressive form has their supporters dreaming of an immediate return to the Premier League, and their performance against a resilient Preston side only added to the optimism.

Despite a brief period of uncertainty, the Foxes controlled the game throughout.

The Foxes' manager, Enzo Maresca, has orchestrated a remarkable campaign so far. With nine wins out of ten matches, including a slight setback, and the resurgence of Jamie Vardy, Leicester appear to be on a smooth path to promotion.

The game showcased Leicester's dominance, with outfield players often encamped in Preston's half. The only missing element was a goal, but there was no panic among the fans.

Harry Winks, a recent addition from Tottenham Hotspur, orchestrated Leicester's midfield play, while Stephy Mavididi and Wilfried Ndidi posed constant threats on the left wing.

On the opposite side, James Justin and Abdul Fatawu mirrored their success. For Preston, Milutin Osmajic was a lone figure in attack.

Preston's tactics primarily revolved around crosses into the box and intricate passes, with Jamie Vardy as the target for long balls. Despite their resilience, they struggled to maintain possession.

Dewsbury-Hall came close to opening the scoring but was denied by a crucial tackle from Liam Lindsay. However, he eventually broke through Preston's defense with a well-placed shot in the 60th minute.

Leicester's depth became evident when Kelechi Iheanacho, a substitute, scored the second goal. Dewsbury-Hall completed his brace in the 90th minute, sealing another routine win for the Foxes.

With this commanding victory, Leicester City once again assumed pole position in the Championship, showcasing their strong candidacy for promotion back to the Premier League.