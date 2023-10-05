Harry's royal woes, Meghan's American dream bring them together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's surprise romantic journey started because of their different 'societies', according to a new report.

A royal expert has claimed that the relationship between Harry and Meghan might have begun because of the Duke's royal woes and the former Suits star's American Dream.

A royal biographer shared his thoughts on what might have actually drawn Harry to Meghan, explaining: "I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top."



"All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role," Tom Quinn, author of Guilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, told the Express.

Tom also thinks that the former actress's American outlook might be the reason that the actress failed to fit in with the rest of the royal family, claiming: "It's obvious when you think about it, but I think she thought she could come into the Royal Family and be the star," he said, "And of course, she [Meghan] couldn't because the monarchial structures are medieval, they're rigid."



King Charles and Princess Diana's youngest son Harry has long felt like the 'spare' compared to his older brother Prince William, but those feelings might have led him right to his wife, Meghan.

Harry, who's currently fifth in line for the throne, recounts his feelings about being second best in his memoir Spare.

Harry claims after his mother Diana gave birth to him, his father, the now King Charles, said "his work is done" now that he had an heir and a spare. Besides his memoir, he's been quite vocal about his negative feelings about how the royals have treated him.