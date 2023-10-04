Kim Kardashian upset Anna Wintour after being late for Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

Kim Kardashian upset Anna Wintour after being late for Victoria Beckhams Paris Fashion Week show

Kim Kardashian got on the Vogue boss Anna Wintour’s nerves after being late for the Victoria Beckham fashion show, as per Page Six.



The Skims founder was invited as a guest of honour at Beckham’s Spring-Summer ’24 show during Paris Fashion Week, at the previous residence of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

A source reported, “Kim was super late. Anna was p–sed because the show was delayed until Kim arrived.”

“Anna left before Victoria even did her walk in front of the guests after showing the collection because she was late to other shows,” the insider added.

Kardashian came in with her mom, donning a purple dress and sat beside Wintour.

“The Kardashians’ fashion show routine is to keep everyone waiting at least 50 minutes before ‘making their entrance,’” the pair was slammed sarcastically by the UK Telegraph’s head of fashion, Lisa Armstrong.

“At Victoria Beckham on Friday, Anna Wintour was visibly unamused, tapping her watch repeatedly in the direction of the PRs before the show finally started once les Kardashians had swept in,” Armstrong described.

Armstrong went a step further by posting a video of Robert Downey Jr. and Cate Blanchett arriving at the Stella McCartney show in Paris.

She captioned the post, “Proper celebrities … who manage to be on time for fashions shows (along with Florence Pugh) unlike others I could mention but won’t because this is a Kardashian-free zone,” again taking a hit on Kim Kardashian’s late arrival.



