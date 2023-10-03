Meghan Markle 'clinging to royal title as status symbol' amid political aims

Meghan Markle 'clinging to royal title as status symbol' amid political goals

Meghan Markle has been accused of trying to “keep a foot in both camps” as the Duchess expresses her political aspirations, all while retaining her royal title.

Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, University of London, Pauline Maclaran spoke to the Daily Express about the credibility of the Suits alum to be taken seriously as a politician.

"I don't think she has built enough of a trajectory to be taken seriously enough as a person,” she shared. “I don't think she has built enough credibility yet.”

Maclaran’s opinion comes shortly after it was reported that Meghan was looking to make her political debut following the death of California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The rumors were soon debunked after California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed 44-year-old Laphonza Butler to the role.

"She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the US, using a title is really rather ridiculous. It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps,” the expert continued.

She went on to claim that her royal title still seems to “contribute to her sense of self and identity,” which points out the former actress’s lack of direction.

"I can't see her going anywhere at the moment. She has to develop a clear image in her own right,” added Maclaran.