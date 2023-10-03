Jamie Lee Curtis ‘impressed’ by Pamela Anderson’s act of courage: Here’s why

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently gushed over Pamela Anderson for no makeup look at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Freaky Friday star posted two photos of the Baywatch star, barefaced, while praised the actress for her “act of courage and rebellion”.

In the caption, Jamie wrote, “Pamela Anderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face.”

“I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Pamela went makeup-free as she attended the Isabel Marant Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Colette in Paris last week.



In the photo, Pamela could be seen wearing body-hugging lime dress with a pair of beige heels and matching purse.

Earlier, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pamela talked about her “makeup look”.

“The 90s was the 90s, and now it’s 2023. I like to do things that are different, I feel like… [and] this is a new chapter of my life,” she remarked.

Pamela explained, “Natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror. It's funny because, you know, I'm always in the garden now. I always have dirt under my nails. So it's nice to wear diamonds just to glam it up a little bit.”

Meanwhile, Pamela also went without makeup at the Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week show on Friday.