What your handshake says your heart health, life expectancy

Shaking hands isn't as easy as we may assume because we have to take into account things like how forceful a handshake can be or whether their (or your) hands are clean, however, it can also indicate signs about your health.
It is generally known that a person's handshake can reveal a lot about their personality. Did you know that this greeting could also provide you with information about your health?
Here are some things your handshake may tell you, such as how likely you are to have a stroke or die young.
A weak handshake may be associated with an increased risk of heart attack or stroke, according to research conducted by researchers at Queen Mary University of London. According to the results, those with weaker grips also had weaker hearts that were less able to pump blood throughout the body.
Stronger shakers, on the other hand, were discovered to have healthier heart muscles and larger volumes and ratios of blood pumped by the heart. These elements have been associated with a decreased risk of cardiovascular issues.
Not only are weak grips linked to heart attacks and strokes, but also other health problems. According to a national study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), those who experience midlife weakness have a 20% increased risk of dying from cancer, heart, and respiratory disorders.
It's crucial to consult your doctor, who can also test your grip strength if you believe you may have any of the disorders listed above or have any worries about your physical or mental health.
