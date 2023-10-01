Prince William 'never came' for Prince Harry after seeing brother 'brainwashed'

Prince William was worried that his younger brother Prince Harry was being ‘brainwashed’ after the Prince of Wales saw how the latter's behaviour changed.
Penning about the incident in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex shared that his emotional state came under Prince William's notice, which left him concerned for his wellbeing.
He went on to add his older brother was convinced that he was not doing well despite Prince Harry insisting that he took therapy to address his issues.
"Soon after, I got a text from Willy," Harry wrote.
"He was in Pakistan on tour. He said I was clearly struggling, and he was worried about me. I thanked him for his concern, assured him I was fine. I'd become emotional in front of a roomful of sick kids and their folks just after becoming a father myself—nothing abnormal in that.
"He said I wasn't well. He said again that I needed help. I reminded him that I was doing therapy. In fact, he'd recently told me he wanted to accompany me to a session because he suspected I was being 'brainwashed,'" Harry continued.
He went on to add that despite Prince William's concern, he failed to show up for his brother.
"'Then come,' I said. 'It will be good for you. Good for us.' He never came."
