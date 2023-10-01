Downtown Abbey star Anna Chancellor's daughter dies after leukaemia battle

Anna Chancellor paid tribute to her late daughter on social media

Poppy Chancellor, daughter of actress Anna Chancellor, lost her battle to leukaemia earlier this week.

The illustrator and paper-cut artists, who suffered from acute myeloid leukaemia was 36.

The Downton Abbey star posted a heartfelt letter to her daughter on social media following her death.

"To all you wonderful and most-loved friends of Poppy. We send you this message with our deepest love,” the statement from Anna, as well as their other relatives, read.

"Despite every effort, her body could not continue any longer,” they continued. “So we, her family and friends who all adore her join the other families who have lost loved ones far too young.”

"Poppy was and is an unbelievable life force of creativity, compassion, wit, beauty and sheer uniqueness. She transformed our lives, and we are beyond grateful,” they added.

Anna and family also extended their gratitude to Royal Marsden Hospital staff in London and pledged solidarity with the others dealing with the same condition.

Poppy previously spoke to the Daily Mail ahead of her chemotherapy treatment, saying, "I am terrified and physically exhausted – at the same time as learning to talk to my body and cells with loving defiance."