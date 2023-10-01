‘Terrorists' carry out bomb attack near govt building in Ankara: minister

This picture shows the ruined car parked outside the ministry buildings in Turkey's capital, Ankara as authorities investigate the area. — X/@zamannx

Two "terrorists" carried out an attack in front of the ministry buildings in the Turkish capital of Ankara with one of them blowing himself, Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday, following reports of a loud explosion.



Taking to X, Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister said: "Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack."

He added that one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralised" by authorities there.

Yerlikaya said that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident which attack occurred hours before Parliament was scheduled to reopen following a summer recess. Security forces have surrounded the area and closed all roads leading to it.

Earlier, Turkish media reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings.

Furthermore, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack. The Ankara Criminal Court of Peace has also issued a media access and publication ban in relation to the attack.

Special operations police also were dispatched to the scene. The fire brigade and medical teams are also on the scene, AA reported.

The Grand National Assembly will open in the afternoon after a 3-month break.